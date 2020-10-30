Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha to appear in Netflix documentary ‘Somebody Feed Phil’

HONOLULU, (KHON2) — Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha (HOPA) is set to make its Netflix debut in the documentary series “Somebody Feed Phil” on Oct. 30. Uncle Clay announced there will be a Zoom viewing party on Nov. 1 so the community can join in on the excitement.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

HOPA is featured in the Hawaii episode of Season 4, which debuts on Oct. 30. The series follows Phil Rosenthal, the creator of the sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” as he goes on an eating tour around the world.

Uncle Clay calls the moment “historic for a humble little Hawaiian mom and pop shop that’s fought harder than hard to keep its doors open.”

To register for the Zoom viewing party on Nov. 1, click here.

The viewing party begins at 10 a.m. and will adhere the timeline below:

20 minutes — Welcome, intros, setup, make sure the popcorn is ready.

— Welcome, intros, setup, make sure the popcorn is ready. 50 minutes — Viewing of “Somebody Feed Phil” Hawaii episode.

— Viewing of “Somebody Feed Phil” Hawaii episode. 20 minutes — Q&A about “Somebody Feed Phil” experience and HOPA’s future.

— Q&A about “Somebody Feed Phil” experience and HOPA’s future. Afterward — Open hangout time for anyone who wants to!

For more information on HOPA, visit their website or follow their Instagram.

Click here to watch a trailer for Season 4 of “Somebody Feed Phil.”

Latest Stories on KHON2