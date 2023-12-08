HONOLULU (KHON2) — Is there anything more iconic in Hawaiʻi that says Christmas is coming like Santa Claus canoeing onto the shore of Waikīkī Beach?

For 18 years, Santa has traded in his sleigh for an outrigger canoe and has made a point to make a pitstop in Waikīkī before he begins his round the world adventure to distribute toys.

Each year, he makes his way through the surf and onto the beach where he greets all the folks who come out to wish him a Merry Christmas.

For 2023, this fabled event taking place on Saturday, Dec. 9 beginning at 9 a.m.

Residents and visitors will get to meet Santa Claus as he spreads aloha and holiday cheer to everyone.

“Locals and visitors alike can join hula Halau Pukaikapuaokalani in welcoming Santa to Waikīkī and helping to kick off his Hawaiian getaway with an exciting meet and greet and a chance to solidify their spot on the nice list,” explained a spokesperson for Outrigger. “Beachgoers will be able to chat with Santa adjacent to OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Beach Resort until he makes his way to the resort for picture-taking.”

Folks can get their photos take with Santa until 11 a.m. at the Outrigger hotel.

It’s a special adventure for jolly old Saint Nick as he can kick back, relax and enjoy the beautiful views and Hawaiian sun before his busy season.

Outrigger mentioned that Santa Claus is kicking barefoot for his adventure in Waikīkī. For the occasion, Outrigger is offering up to 40% off bookings across their entire beachfront portfolio.

Don’t forget. Saturday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m., Santa will be surfing into Waikīkī Beach.