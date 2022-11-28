HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United Nations and Chaminade University are set to host a Pacific regional sustainability conference that will discuss climate change and its potential impacts on islands and their inhabitants in the Pacific region.

The XIX Steering Committee Meeting Of The CIFAL Global Network is this week from Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 2. Community leaders from the Hawai’i region along with other global leaders will come together to determine goals, education and solutions to the global warming crisis.

“Our school is honored to partner with the United Nations in hosting this exciting, groundbreaking conference to deal with the critical and timely issue of climate change,” said Chaminade University president, Dr. Lynn Babington.

According to Chaminade University, the conference will consist of seminars and workshops that promote urgent discussions on myriad topics on leadership in this time of climate crisis, health and wellbeing in the midst of the climate crisis, education on how to approach the climate crisis, sustainability in Hawai’i and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the UN, its 17 goals encompass:

No poverty Zero hunger Good health and wellbeing Quality education Gender equality Clean water and sanitation Affordable and clean energy Decent work and economic growth Industry innovation and infrastructure Reduced inequalities Sustainable cities and communities Responsible consumption and production Climate action Life below water Life on land Peace, justice and strong institutions Partnerships for the goals

“Our state has been an amazing leader in studying climate change and in innovating solutions that include using indigenous knowledge and practices along with new technologies. Sharing these ideas with the rest of the world will only benefit all of us in dealing with this global crisis,” added Babington.

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and UNITAR executive director, Nikhil Seth; Chaminade University provost, Dr. Lance Askildson and Hawai’i Gov.-Elect Dr. Josh Green will be speaking at an opening ceremony for the conference scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the university.

Conference participants can attend either in-person or virtually. Tuesday’s reception, which is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday’s sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. are open to the public.

The conference promises a mix of seminars that will provide leadership and development opportunities and will seek to tackle the tough issues related to global climate change.