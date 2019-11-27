‘Ulus 2 Ulus’ is the perfect pidgin card game for your ohana

“Ulus 2 Ulus” follows the same strategy as other traditional card games, but these deck of cards are anything but traditional. Look through them and you’ll recognize some of your favorite and nostalgic local sayings.

It all started as an idea among Jolie Takazono and her friends while trying to find a way to entertain themselves.

After gaining popularity at family parties, Takazono took things to the next level and started publishing the cards professionally.

The creation of Ulus 2 Ulus was meant to spread joy while highlighting our local culture and Takazono is glad the game is doing just that.

With more than 1,000 decks sold so far and the word spreading about Ulus2Ulus, Takazono says the biggest pay off is seeing people love her creation.

You can get your hands on the Ulus 2 Ulus card game on their website. Takazono is already working on the next version of the game which will include more of your favorite local sayings.