HONOLULU (KHON2) — Samuel Kamaka Jr. of the Kamaka ‘ukulele family passed away on Tuesday, March 15. He was 99 years old.

The company issued this statement.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our company’s beloved patriarch Samuel Kai’ali’ili’i Kamaka, Jr. who died peacefully at home surrounded by family early Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022. He was just months short of his 100th birthday.

Kamaka, Hawai’i Inc.

He is the oldest son of Samuel Kamaka Sr who started Kamaka ‘Ukulele in 1916. Sam Jr. joined the family business in 1953 after his father got cancer. Sam Jr.’s brother Fred also joined the business in 1972.

Sam Jr. was predeceased by his wife Geraldine, who passed away in 2014. He is

survived by sons Chris, Casey, and Kelly; daughters Catherine, Polly, Malia, and Jenny, his brother Fred Kamaka, Sr., and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services are pending.