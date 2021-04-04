UHCC offers free summer classes, scholarships to high school seniors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Community Colleges and Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education are partnering up to offer financial support to the class of 2021.

The two organizations are offering the “Next Steps to Your Future” program to high school students graduating in spring of 2021.

The program aims to engage graduating seniors in transitioning to their post-high school plans while connecting them to postsecondary education and training opportunities.

Eligible students will also have an opportunity to take free summer career exploration classes from the various UH Community Colleges.

“As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge Hawai‘i’s high school seniors in their final year, we are committed to providing the support they need to achieve their potential on their paths to better futures for themselves and our islands,” said UH President David Lassner.

Students who choose to opt in will be connected to an experienced UH advisor who will provide free personalized support and information to guide them in their next steps, whether those steps include enrolling in college, entering the military or workforce or are still undecided.

UH says support will consist of specialized text messages, access to relevant resources and one-on-one support from a dedicated advisor for eight weeks in summer 2021.

Following the completing of the program, the University says Next Steps Class of 2021 participants will be eligible for a Next Steps Scholarship to attend a UH campus in the fall 2021.

“Our graduating seniors have spent the majority of their final year learning from home,” said Stephen Schatz, Executive Director for Hawaii P-20. “We will provide these students with one-on-one personalized advising and counseling support over the summer so they can successfully and seamlessly transition to their post high school plans.”

The program has been known to increase the college enrollment rate in the state of Hawaii. According to UH, graduates who participated in the Next Steps program had a 77.5% college enrollment rate, compared to 44.3% for graduates who didn’t participate in the program. In addition, economically disadvantaged graduates who were part of the Next Steps program had a 69.5% enrollment rate compared to 32.5% for those who didn’t.

To sign up for free summer advising, click here or text “nextsteps” to (808) 437-2719 by May 30.

To sign up for free UHCC career exploration classes, click here.