HONOLULU (KHON) — The University of Hawaii John A. Burnes School of Medicine honored 77 new physicians during a White Coat Ceremony on Friday, July 22.

The JABSOM class of 2026 celebrated in the auditorium of Kaimuki High School.

The significance of the White Coat Ceremony marks the start of the journey to becoming a physician. It is said that the white coat symbolizes the students commitment to an education in medicine.

The class is 85% students from Hawaii. The other 15% are from Guam, Korea and the U.S. Mainland with a majority of women in the class.

“It’s a crazy feeling,” Carino said. “[The white coat] is a symbol of the long path, the long

journey and to be able to practice and become a doctor in my home state and take care of my

community that help raised me. It’s a privilege and I love it.”