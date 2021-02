UH West O’ahu Academy For Creative Media, Kapolei, Hawaii, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2021 (Courtesy: Academy For Creative Media At UH West O’ahu)

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — UH West O’ahu has a new building for students in the Academy for Creative Media (ACM).

The 33,000-square foot building includes a cafe, an Esports arena, a Dolby Atmos 100-seat screening room and post-production suites.

The university says the Bachelor of Arts in Creative Media is the newest and fastest-growing degree program.

It cost $37 million to build.