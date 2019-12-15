UH West Oahu commencement ceremony celebrates graduates

HONOLULU (UH) — Over 300 UH West Oahu students received their degrees at the 2019 Fall commencement on Saturday, December 14.

UH West Oahu graduates received their baccalaureate degrees in Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Creative Media, Education, Humanities, Natural Science, Public Administration and Social Sciences. Graduates will also receive certificates in various programs including Applied Forensic Anthropology, Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, Gender Studies, Health Care Administration, Music, Risk Management and Insurance, and Substance Abuse and Addictions Studies.

This was also the first graduating class of Creative Media students.

UH West Oahu launched the Bachelor of Arts in Creative Media in Fall 2019.

A new Creative Media facility on the campus is scheduled to open in 2020.

At 331 graduates, the Fall 2019 graduating class is one of UH West Oʻahuʻs largest classes.

Other facts: