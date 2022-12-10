KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i West O’ahu held commencement ceremonies for the Fall 2022 class on Saturday, Dec. 10.
In the lineup of 300 graduates, newly minted professionals were from Applied Science, Business Administration, Creative Media, Cyber Security, Education, Humanities, Natural Science, Public Administration, Social Sciences, Applied Forensic Anthropology, Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, Gender Studies, Health Care Administration, Music, Risk Management and Insurance and Substance Abuse and Addictions Studies.
Chancellor Maenette Benham presided over the ceremony. The ceremony included remarks from Regent William Haning III and student speakers Abbie Reed [Creative Media] and Nyle Ocariza [Business Admininstration].