KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i West O’ahu held commencement ceremonies for the Fall 2022 class on Saturday, Dec. 10.

In the lineup of 300 graduates, newly minted professionals were from Applied Science, Business Administration, Creative Media, Cyber Security, Education, Humanities, Natural Science, Public Administration, Social Sciences, Applied Forensic Anthropology, Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, Gender Studies, Health Care Administration, Music, Risk Management and Insurance and Substance Abuse and Addictions Studies.

University of Hawai’i West O’ahu graduates cheer at graduation ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i (Photo/University of Hawai’i West O’ahu)

Candidates chat excitedly at University of Hawai’i West O’ahu graduation ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i (Photo/University of Hawai’i West O’ahu)

University of Hawai’i West O’ahu graduated more than 300 students in Fall 2022. They stand to be recognized. (Photo/University of Hawai’i West O’ahu)

Two professors embrace at the close of the Fall semester at University of Hawai’i West O’ahu graduation ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/University of Hawai’i West O’ahu)

A graduate reflects at graduation ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i (Photo/University of Hawai’i West O’ahu)

University of Hawai’i West O’ahu graduate receives a diploma at graduation ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i (Photo/University of Hawai’i West O’ahu)

Graduates received their diplomas at graduation ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i (Photo/University of Hawai’i West O’ahu)

Chancellor Maenette Benham presided over the ceremony. The ceremony included remarks from Regent William Haning III and student speakers Abbie Reed [Creative Media] and Nyle Ocariza [Business Admininstration].