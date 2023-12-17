HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since the announcement of University of Hawaii President David Lassner’s retirement by the end of 2024, the UH Board of Regents has begun moving quickly to fill his seat.

While they have been making necessary arrangement’s to find the best candidate for the position across the nation, UH says they’d also like to hear from you.

They are currently in the process of hiring by Jan. 31, but are still asking the public to complete a short, eight-question survey on the next president.

The survey can be found at UHPresidentsurvey.org and will be open through Feb. 15.

The responses have been left open-ended and include questions like:

What does UH need most in a new leader?

What will be the most critical work to be done by the new President in the next 3 to 5 years?

What goals, values and/or capabilities should the next UH president have to lead?

“This is the first opportunity for our students, employees, alumni, community members and other constituency groups to participate in this very important process,” said BOR Chair Alapaki Nahale-a. “The feedback we will receive from this survey will be a critical part of the process to select the next leader of UH, whose success is critical to the future of Hawaii.”

The board is holding a special public meeting on Jan. 4 to finalize details of the advisory group of representatives from stakeholder groups including students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members.

The advisory group will provide advice and counsel to the selection committee, which all 11 regents are serving on.

The feedback provided in the survey and public forums will be utilized by the search firm, selection committee and advisory board to ensure stakeholder input is an integral part of the hiring process.