Certified Nurse Aide training happens at Leeward CC in Pearl City, Hawaii, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (Courtesy: University of Hawaii)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free job training is available from the University of Hawaii Community Colleges in their Hana Career Pathways program.

Applications are being accepted now for programs that have various starting dates with the earliest class in August.

Classes are in various subjects such as IT certifications, heating, ventilation and air conditioning training, and even in arborist certification.

There’s also courses for medical receptionist, pharmacy technician, and phlebotomy technician.

One of the success stories of the Hana Career Pathways program is that 10 of the Certified Nurse Aide students were offered jobs.

“Before class was even done, I had a job offer in hand, as did everyone in my class. Healthcare is a growing field, and nurses and CNAs especially are desperately needed right now all over the country, and especially here in Hawaiʻi,” said Kristie Doss-Ching. “I joined the training program because I had been furloughed from the job that I had worked in hospitality for more than 30 years, since March 2020 due to COVID. I knew I wasn’t getting any younger, that healthcare is a growing field, I had some experience caring for family members, and I knew that I could do this. I knew that I wanted to learn more about the skills side of nursing and I needed a job, so this was a win-win opportunity for me.”

Her class was at Leeward Community College.

The U.S. Department of Education provided more than $2 million for tuition this year for the program. Financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

The program is free for most eligible students since the classes have a 100% tuition subsidy to cover all of the courses costs.

To find out more about the free courses that could lead to a job, visit the Hana Career Pathways website.