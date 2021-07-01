UH to receive $2.4M to help engage Native Hawaiian students in STEM

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over $2.4 million is headed to the University of Hawaii to launch a new learning project that seeks to connect Native Hawaiian youth to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

The project will focus on keiki age 12 to 17 as well as their family members by helping them to channel their cultural relationship to the environment.

“This project will give Native Hawaiian students the chance connect with the environment, learn about traditional practices, and pursue a future career in STEM,” said Senator Schatz, Chairman of the Senate Indian Affairs Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The University of Hawaii said it would partner with six community organizations across the state to develop, implement and study educational activities that explore solutions to local environmental problems, including traditional approaches to stewardship.

“By engaging in these activities, youth and their families will expand their understanding of why the environment matters and what it takes to preserve and protect it,” Schatz added.

The award is set to be given on Sept. 1.