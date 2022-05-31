HONOLULU (KHON2) — A study from the University of Hawaii showed that Native Hawaiians are at twice the risk of having gout compared to white people.

Black people had the second highest risk, and Japanese people had the third highest risk.

The study observed people who were white, Japanese American, Native Hawaiian, black and Latino in both Hawaii and Los Angeles.

Researchers found that people who smoked or drank alcohol had a higher risk for gout.

About 92,000 people were part of the study.

Those who consumed more than three alcoholic drinks per day had a 38% increased risk of gout compared to those who did not drink at all.

The research covered nearly 20 years.

Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis that is very painful. It usually affects one joint at a time.