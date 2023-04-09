HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo performed a long-term study, the longest comparison of its kind, to determine the driving factors behind increased suicide rates amongst both military and civilian suicides.

The research team claims that their results challenge conventional wisdom and assumptions that military-related suicides are primarily prompted by combat trauma or other war-related causes.

Their study was published in the March 2023 issue of Psychiatry Research. They analyzed suicide data available between 1900 and 2020.

“While much has been studied about suicide in the active-duty military and veteran communities, it may be counter-productive to focus narrowly on military-related suicides apart from the larger societal context, including considering comparative rates among civilians and long-term historical data on suicide in both civilian and military populations,” said Jeffrey Allen Smith, co-author and UH Hilo professor and chair of the history department.

Smith and his co-researchers/co-authors — UH Hilo Research Assistant Ryan Hanoa, UH Hilo Psychology Professor B. Christopher Frueh and federal historian Michael Doidge — said they studied a cross-section of data from U.S. military health and personnel readiness reports and academic journal articles that were published from 1900 to 2022.

They indicated that some of their research was based in U.S. civilian population data that came from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Vital Statistics System.

“The data show that U.S. servicemember and similarly aged male civilian suicide rates have increased substantially since the start of the Global War on Terror. However, we do not currently know what is driving these suicides,” said Hanoa.

Smith said the significance of these findings are situated in the fact that it’s, to date, the largest examination and comparison of U.S. Army and U.S. civilian suicide rates, particularly since it utilizes a long-view historical approach.

The team said that amongst the significant findings from their study were these four points:

Historically, war did not appear to increase suicide rates in U.S. Army personnel or civilians.

Since 1900, U.S. Army and similarly aged civilian male suicide rates have converged.

It appears universal factors similarly affect both army and civilian populations.

From 1900 to 2020, U.S. Army and civilian suicide rates appear to fluctuate similarly.

Hence, the study suggests that the surge upwards in suicide rates amongst U.S. military and civilian males, particularly since 2006, represent a new historical trend that can be considered ‘worrisome’.

So, in order to understand military suicides, we must understand that rather than military suicides being driven primarily by combat trauma or PTSD, they may in fact be driven by pressures from societal factors.

“In other words, societal and cultural factors likely play a much larger role in military suicides than the military-specific factors of combat trauma or posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), per se,” Frueh said.