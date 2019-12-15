UH students save money with online textbooks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii Community College students statewide have saved almost $5.6 million in textbook costs since 2015.

The University of Hawaii created free or cheap online learning materials which has saved students lots of money in textbook costs.

The program started in 2015 by the UH Open Educational Resources division.

According to U.S. PIRG: “Since 2006, the cost of a college textbook increased by 73% – over four times the rate of inflation. Today, individual textbooks often cost over $200, sometimes as high as $400.”

When students look at classes available, if it says TXT0, then that means the class materials are free. Those classes may use online tools, the library or faculty-authored materials that replace commercially produced textbooks, online platforms and other fee-based course materials.

Leeward CC is leading the way with 40 percent of the campus’ spring 2019 classes sporting the TXT0 designation, meaning zero out-of-pocket costs for textbooks and supplemental course materials.

The campus has saved students $3.4 million since 2015.

Leeward CC Assistant Professor Kelsie Aguilera collaborated with anthropologists around the world on the free online textbook her Anthropology 151 class used in fall 2019.