UH students reluctant to attend football games

Where have the students been at Aloha Stadium?

With the University of Hawaii football team bowl eligible at 7-4 on the season, the on-field success hasn’t led to an increase in attendance so far, especially among students.

The Rainbow Warriors have averaged just over 23,000 in tickets issued in 2019 through their six home games. With a massive showdown against 25th-ranked San Diego State Saturday with a trip to the Mountain West Conference Championship Game on the line, students KHON2 spoke with Monday were mostly luke-warm about Saturday.

“No I don’t think I’m gonna go. I have other stuff to do.” said Madison, a Manoa student.



“I don’t really like watching football which is why I don’t really watch the games.” added Jan, another Manoa student.

Brycen, a student who works in the UH Manoa bookstore was excited to go.

“I’m really excited to go to the game this weekend.”

Earlier in the season, senior offensive lineman J.R. Hensley was grateful for the fans that the Rainbow Warriors do attract.

“It could be five people, it could be 50,000 people, at the end of the day the people who are fans and who love us to death they’re going to be the ones there. They’re the ones who are cheering us on 4th downs, and they’ve always been there.”

UH Manoa students get in free to the games with a valid student ID. It’s part of the $50.00 student athletic fee they are required to pay each semester. The fee is the lowest in the Mountain West Conference.

“Even though I don’t go to the games and I don’t get to take advantage of it, I don’t have a problem with it because I feel like it’s awesome to go to a game for free and it helps everyone else. Just because I’m suffering doesn’t mean everyone else has to.” Jan, a Manoa student opined.

Some don’t make it to the games because of their busy schedules.

“I have heard of the tailgating and I do understand about the fees but I also do not go to those games because I have a lot of work and internships,” said Manoa student Kirsten.

Others don’t go because they don’t find it entertaining.

“It was a little bit boring but I feel like if you like football it’s fun but we’re just not really big football fans so we didn’t really know what was happening,” added Madison.

UH also offers students a free shuttle from campus to Aloha Stadium and back. Parking is free to the first 75 cars that arrive at Aloha Stadium with two UH students carrying valid ID’s.

Kickoff Saturday between the Rainbow Warriors is set for 6:00 pm at Aloha Stadium.