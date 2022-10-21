HILO, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Public comments and feedback are being requested by the University of Hawai’i at Hilo as they seek to expand opportunities for students. In a move to involve local communities, UH wants to include input for its Draft Environmental Assessment [DEA].

The proposed teaching telescope will include “a 14-foot high, 18-foot diameter dome that will house the teaching telescope at the mid-level facility on Maunakea.” The proposal also includes requests for a wood deck upon which the dome will be placed. This deck is meant to connect to an existing building at Halepōhaku.

The Hawai’i Board of Land and Natural Resources requires that UH perform a DEA in order to utilize lands that are designated as conservation districts.

“We hope our local community takes some time to learn more about the teaching telescope and how it will benefit not only UH Hilo students, but the entire island,” said UH Hilo Chancellor Bonnie Irwin.

The deadline to make your comments and give your feedback on this project is Monday, Oct. 24.