UH seeks funding for medical school on Maui in light of doctor shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — UH research shows that the doctor shortage is the highest on the neighbor islands. This is the reason why the UH John A. Burns School of Medicine is interested in having a medical school on Maui.

There’s a bill in the legislature asking for a $1.4-million for the medical school. If funding is approved in 2020, the first class could start in July 2021.

JABSOM reports research shows more than 80 percent of doctors who attend medical school and train in-state end up practicing there too.

UH said Hawaii is short approximately 820 physicians. Maui County is in need of 153 doctors.

According to JABSOM’s 2019 Hawaii Physician Workforce Assessment Project Report:

-152 doctors moved away from Hawaii

-Hawaii had a net gain of 47 doctors overall in 2019

-50 percent of Hawaii’s doctors are at least 55-years-old