UH scientists celebrate successful Mars rover landing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Hawaii Institute of Geophysics and Planetology watched as NASA rover, Perseverance, made a successful landing on Mars.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The landing was broadcast via livestream for thousands of people to witness.

Now, the little rover is on its way to search for signs of ancient life. The UH team will take part in efforts to track down traces of life through rock research, characterization of the planet’s geology and climate and study of sediment samples for possible return to Earth by a future mission.

UH scientists will be operating the rover for the next two years to search for clues about past life on Mars. Research will mainly be conducted around Jezero Crater, which once contained a lake that scientists think is one of the most ideal places to find evidence of ancient life.

“I’m most excited to get over towards the delta deposits because that’s one of the outcrops, one of the areas, that have the greatest potential for containing sediments that have signs of ancient life in it,” shared Sarah Fagents, a researcher at UH Manoa’s HGIP. “I can’t wait to see what those deposits look like.”

“I’m excited that we’re going to be directly interacting with the surface of another planet, to me that is the most profound thing I can ever imagine doing, so I’m just excited to get roving,” HGIP Graduate Student Francesca Carey added.

The full video of Perseverance’s landing can be viewed here.