HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii researchers say the 2018 volcanic eruption was caused by long build-up of pressure in the upper parts of the volcano.

The build up over 10 years and included small and fast changes.

U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and UH researchers wrote an article about it that was published in Nature Communications.