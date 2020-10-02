UH researchers create free coral health monitoring tool

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Researchers at the University of Hawaii created a way for ocean goers to help monitor the health of coral.

It is a waterproof card that you can use to see if coral is healthy.

The Hawaiian Koa (coral) Card is free.

It can be picked up at the Division of Aquatic Resources Offices on Oahu, Maui, Kauai, Big Island and other places.

The card has colors representing various stages of coral bleaching. Ocean goers can report what they find online at the Pacific Islands Ocean Observing System at http://www.pacioos.hawaii.edu/projects/coral-card/#submit.

