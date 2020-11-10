UH researcher solves mystery of glacial floods

HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii at Manoa astrobiologist and Earth scientist Eric Gaidos and his team figured out why volcanic heat melts glacial ice and the water builds up in lakes under the glaciers.
Their work was published in Geophysical Research Letters.
The researchers used a computer model to demonstrate how this happens.
