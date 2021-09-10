UH researcher awarded over $700K to study robotics for prostate cancer treatment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bardia Konh, a University of Hawai’i at Manoa researcher has been awarded with more than $700,000, from the National Institutes of Health, over a four-year period to study the use of medical robotics in prostate brachytherapy, a common treatment for prostate cancer.

According to UH, from 2012 to 2016, prostate cancer was the most common cancer among men in Hawai’i. This year, it is estimated that there will be 880 new cases of prostate cancer in the state, with 180 deaths.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Smart Needle with Intelligent Robotic Control for Prostate Brachytherapy,” if successful, will be the first-of-its-kind — a dynamic model for active needle insertions into soft tissue, which according to UH, could lead to the adoption of new and transformation technologies in needle-based procedures.

“In recent decades, we have witnessed the rise of robot assistance in operating rooms,” Bardia Konh said. “By now, we can speculate improvements in the healthcare industry similar to the improvements we saw in the automotive industry when robots got to work.”

“To improve surgical outcomes, physicians are usually looking for tools that work better than their hands —with more dexterity, more degrees of freedom and more precision — and a better understanding of how the tools work inside the body,” Konh said.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Konh says he, along with many others, have been conducting extensive research to create robots with precise manipulation and good sensing capabilities to improve the success rates of different medical treatments.

Brachytherapy is one type of radiation therapy, which involves placing radio active seeds in the prostate gland to kill cancer cells. UH said the treatment is more popular that traditional radiation therapy and ensures less damage to the surrounding tissue.

However, this type of therapy is a difficult task for humans, according to UH, it demands a very experienced surgeon who has developed an intuitive feel for the needle insertions.