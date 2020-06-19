UH research reveals how volcanic eruptions affect El Nino

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new UH study explains how El Nino events happen.
University of Hawaii at Manoa atmospheric scientist Christina Karamperidou is a co-author of the study which is published in Science Advances.
Volcanic eruptions put particles into the atmosphere which reflect sunlight into space.
That causes a cooling effect which links the volcanic eruptions to the weather.
