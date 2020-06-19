UH research reveals how volcanic eruptions affect El Nino

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

COURTESY MILA ZINKOVA

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new UH study explains how El Nino events happen.

University of Hawaii at Manoa atmospheric scientist Christina Karamperidou is a co-author of the study which is published in Science Advances.

Volcanic eruptions put particles into the atmosphere which reflect sunlight into space.

That causes a cooling effect which links the volcanic eruptions to the weather.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories