UH research reveals how volcanic eruptions affect El Nino

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new UH study explains how El Nino events happen.

University of Hawaii at Manoa atmospheric scientist Christina Karamperidou is a co-author of the study which is published in Science Advances.

Volcanic eruptions put particles into the atmosphere which reflect sunlight into space.

That causes a cooling effect which links the volcanic eruptions to the weather.

THE LATEST ON KHON2