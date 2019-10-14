UH research programs capture footage of humpback whales bubble-net feeding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Researchers with UH Manoa’s Marine Mammal research program, captured amazing point-of-view footage of humpback whales bubble-net feeding.

Using suction cup tags fitted with cameras and sensors, researchers got a close-up look at how these creatures carry out the behavior.

“It’s a breeding and resting ground,” said UH Manoa’s Marine Mammal Research Program Director Lars Bejder. “And when they get up to Alaska it’s a foraging ground. And we’re trying to understand what that whole migration pattern costs for these animals and also how much prey these animals have to maintain this whole migration The observation was part of a larger project taking a look into what’s causing the decline in humpback whale numbers.”