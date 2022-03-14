HONOLULU (KHON2) — UH Mānoa Department of Public Safety reported there have been a string of catalytic converter thefts.

UH officials said thieves have targeted low-emission and hybrid vehicles although other vehicles have had catalytic converters stolen.

UH reported many of the thefts happened when there was not a lot of people around and after hours.

They said the thieves are working in teams.

If you see anything suspicious, you’re asked to call 911.

Campus security has these tips.