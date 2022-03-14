HONOLULU (KHON2) — UH Mānoa Department of Public Safety reported there have been a string of catalytic converter thefts.
UH officials said thieves have targeted low-emission and hybrid vehicles although other vehicles have had catalytic converters stolen.
UH reported many of the thefts happened when there was not a lot of people around and after hours.
They said the thieves are working in teams.
If you see anything suspicious, you’re asked to call 911.
Campus security has these tips.
- Etch your license plate number or vehicle identification number into your catalytic converter. A thief who sees this may think twice about taking your converter because this makes it identifiable to law enforcement, and a reputable scrap metal dealer may decline to buy it.
- You may also want to consider installing an anti-theft device. Some auto shops can install a frame or cage to cover the catalytic converter.
- If you have a car alarm, calibrate it so that vibration sets it off, so when a thief tries to saw off your converter, your alarm will go off.
- Consider installing a motion sensitive dash camera on your vehicle that’ll alert you of any unexpected activity.