HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization reported that the U.S. could be heading for a mild recession in the first half of next year. However, Hawaii may be able to escape the dark economic path.

UHERO said the recovery of visitor travel from Japan that is now underway could help Hawaii escape overall net job losses. However, high inflation, high travel costs, and the Fed’s interest rate hikes could still inflict pain on Hawaii households and businesses.

These highlights were listed in UHERO’s Sept. 23 report: