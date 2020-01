HONOLULU (KHON2) — Results from a 2019 student survey on sexual harassment and violence on UH campuses should be out later this month.

In the meantime the university submitted its annual report on campus safety and accountability to lawmakers.

In the report, there were three rape cases reported at the UH Manoa campus in 2018, and one at Honolulu Community College’s main campus.

Findings from the 2019 survey will be used to update campus action plans developed the year prior.