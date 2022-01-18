UH regents consider new Maunakea Master plan

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawai’i Board of Regents (BOR) is considering adopting the draft Master Plan for lands on Maunakea, managed by the university at the next BOR meeting to be held on Jan. 20.

The draft, called “E O I Na Leo,” or “Listen to the Voices” needs approval by the board before replacing the Master Plan adopted by BOR in 2000.

According to the BOR, the draft Master Plan was a collaboration of input and advice that was sought from individuals, groups and agencies which includes the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA), the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and Maunakea Management Board and Kahu Ku Mauna.

“This plan is trying to be responsive to the many values and obligations that we as an institution have for managing public lands,” Greg Chun, Center for Maunakea Stewardship Executive Director. “So everyone in the public has a legitimate interest in what happens to these lands and how these lands are utilized.”

The plan includes more Native Hawaiian and community input in planning and programs as well as eventually using the Onizuka Center for International Astronomy, also known as Hale Pohaku, for more programs.

The BOR received over 1,450 comments from the public through online, telephone and postal mail communication.

To send written comment, email it to bor.testimony@hawaii.edu or by fill out the online form. To comment verbally, register online through a link on the meeting’s agenda for the meeting which will be held Jan. 20 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed at the BOR meeting page.