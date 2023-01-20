HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new four-year tuition schedule was approved by the University of Hawaii Board of Regents on Thursday, Jan. 19.

According to the UH Board of Regents, the new schedule would freeze tuition for the next two academic years at all campuses. This would also be followed by a 2% increase in resident tuition rates at UH Hilo, UH Manoa and UH West Oahu in 2025 through 2027.

Non-resident undergraduate tuition rates at the three, four-year campuses would increase by the equivalent dollar amount in each of those two academic years.

Community college and graduate student tuition rates will remain frozen for all four years except for the UH Mānoa William S. Richardson School of Law.

The tuition at the law school will increase by 2% for three years starting in 2024.

Full-time resident undergraduate tuition is currently $5,652 per semester at UH Mānoa, $3,836 at UH Hilo and UH West Oʻahu and $1,572 at the seven UH community colleges.