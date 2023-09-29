HONOLULU (KHON2) — The scientist considered a cloning pioneer Dr. Ryuzo Yanagimachi died at the age 95 on Thursday, according to the University of Hawaii’s school of medicine.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa John A. Burns School of Medicine said Dr. Yanagimachi has made numerous breakthroughs in fertilization and techniques that are used around the world in human infertility clinics.

An undated photo of Dr. Ryuzo Yanagimachi. (Photo/John A. Burns School of Medicine) An undated photo of Dr. Ryuzo Yanagimachi with students. (Photo/John A. Burns School of Medicine)

Among his many impacts on the science realm, in 1997, Dr. Yanagimachi made his mark on the world by cloning the first mouse. His groundbreaking cloning method is now known as the “Honolulu Technique.”

The mouse was named Cumulina and is considered a national treasure kept in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.

Cumulina symbolizes the incredible possibilities unlocked by Dr. Yanagimachi’s pioneering work.

An undated photo of Cumulina, the first cloned mouse in the world born out of what’s called the “Honolulu Technique.” (Photo/UH Manoa) An undated photo of Cumulina, the first cloned mouse in the world born out of what’s called the “Honolulu Technique.” (Photo/UH Manoa) An undated photo of Cumulina, the first cloned mouse in the world born out of what’s called the “Honolulu Technique.” (Photo/UH Manoa)

“He was an innovative scientist and a great mentor. He was an inspiration to the faculty, staff, post-doctoral fellows, and students. He will always be part of our ohana,” said UH Associate Dean for Research, Dr. Mariana Gerschenson.

Dr. Yanagimachi has also received numerous high-standing awards including the 1999 Carl G. Hartman Award, the Society for the Study of Reproduction’s greatest honor. In 2001, he was inducted into the National Academy of Sciences.

“Dr. Yanagimachi’s research into cloning and IVF changed the world… His legacy is etched in history and at the UH JABSOM,” said Interim Dean Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum.