HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii President David Lassner is said to be doing ‘ok’ following an overnight car crash that caused his vehicle to flip.

According to University of Hawaii, the incident occurred around 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve, in Kapahulu.

UH said Lassner was driving down a narrow street when he veered right to avoid oncoming traffic and crashed into a parked car.

Lassner’s car flipped onto its side and bystanders helped him out of the vehicle.

He spoke to police and was examined by paramedics and was coherent, according to UH.