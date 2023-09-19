HONOLULU (KHON2) — After more than a decade in the position, David Lassner plans to retire from his position at the University of Hawaii.

The announcement was made in an email that he sent to the Board of Regents and employees on Tuesday.

Lassner, who oversees the 10-campus system, has been in the president position since July 2014, having also served as the interim president for a year. He has worked at UH since 1977, having started in IT, eventually becoming the first vice president for IT.

“UH has given so much to me over these past 46 years, including bringing me to Hawaiʻi and helping make it my home. I am committed to be flexible in supporting whatever search timeline and process the BOR adopts and to participate with enthusiasm in a transition that will be positive for UH and the next president. In the meantime, anyone who expects me to act like a “lame duck” will be sorely disappointed. I plan to actively advance all aspects of our mission until my last day as President.”

The search for Lassner’s replacement will begin right away.