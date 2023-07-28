HONOLULU (KHON2) — A University of Hawaiʻi pilot program is helping to prepare high school students for the fast-growing field of national intelligence.

A group of 30 Hawaiʻi high school students took part in the “Academy for Hawaiʻi Intelligence Studies Summer Program”.

“What was really important to me is that people in Hawaiʻi understand that they’re in one of the most dynamic regions in the world for international relations,” said Jairus Grove, Program Director and Political Science Professor. But the unfortunate reality is that international relations is not something that people see as a career path here.”

It’s a free, four-week course offered by UH’s department of political science. It provides students with the opportunity to learn from and network with industry experts.

“So, we wanted to make sure that high school students knew that they could be in national intelligence,” explained Grove. “They could be in diplomacy. They could be in international politics. They could be policy analysts.”

When students complete the pilot program, they’ll earn college credits.

“I’m someone who came in already having a pretty solid interest in this field, in international relations; but now, I feel like I understand what I’m getting into more,” said Vivienne Hill, who is a junior at Honolulu Waldorf School. “I think that’s really important.”

Students participate in the University of Hawaiʻi’s pilot program Academy for Hawaiʻi Intelligence Studies Summer Program on Friday, July 28, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Sara Maaria Saastamoinen via University of Hawaiʻi)

The details of how the program is funded and what the expected outcomes will provide was given by UH:

Expenses, including registration, tuition/fees, airfare and on-campus housing/meals were paid through the Pacific Intelligence and Innovation Initiative, a public-private partnership to develop a skilled workforce in Hawaiʻi.

Upon successful completion of the pilot program, participants will earn college credits in the form of a 3-credit, university-level course in political science (POLS 120: Introduction to World Politics). POLS 120 is the first course in the Intelligence Studies course sequence currently under development by the College of Social Sciences at UH Mānoa.

Accepted student characteristics: Gender: 77% who identify as female. DOE vs. private: 80% from DOE schools.



Island distribution: 57% from the neighbor islands (30% from Maui, 17% from Hawaiʻi Island and 10% from Kauaʻi). 43% from Oʻahu (26% from Honolulu and 17% from non-Honolulu areas).



The program provided participants with: An in-depth look at the field of national intelligence. The opportunity to network with industry experts from Hawaiʻi-based firms. An introduction to a wide variety of concepts including power and contemporary world politics since 1945, with an emphasis on the U.S. role. Simulation games, field trips and networking opportunities during the final week at UH Mānoa.



