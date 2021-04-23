UH, police seek public’s help finding man suspected of burglary at Holmes Hall storage sheds

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii and Honolulu Police Department are looking for a male suspect who they believe was involved in a burglary Thursday morning.

According to UH, the burglary was reported for three storage sheds at Holmes Hall at UH Manoa. The man in question allegedly used a pry bar to break into the sheds between 7:11 a.m. and 7:15 a.m.

on April 22. It is unknown what items were taken, but the incident was captured on nearby cameras.

If you have any information, please notify the UH Manoa Department of Public Safety (DPS) at

(808) 956-6911 or the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) at 9-1-1.

Meanwhile DPS recommends:

Always ensure that your storage shed or room is locked, even if

you only plan to be away for a few minutes. Never leave an

unlocked storage area unattended.

Install a locking bar to span the front of your storage shed,

ensuring that it spans all doors on the shed. There are many

locking bar options which are easy to install and can be found

online.

If your shed or storage area has windows with a screen or

jealousies, consider installing a secure window that cannot easily

be cut or removed.

Use a high-quality lock that cannot easily be compromised by

bolt cutters.

Consider installing security cameras or alarms on any storage

areas, especially if they are not visited or seen every day.

Regularly check on storage areas.

If multiple people have access to a storage room or unit, ensure

that everyone follows the same protocols for keeping the area

secure.

Keep an inventory of items in the storage unit and be sure to

update the list each time something is removed or replaced.

Keep serial numbers of any higher-priced items or equipment, to

ensure that property can be returned to you if recovered.