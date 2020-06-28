UH PhD student captures whale images in Antarctica research

HONOLULU (KHON2) — UH Hawaii Institute for Marine Biology Marine Mammal Research Program student Fabien Vivier was part of a research team that sailed from Chile to Antarctica.

The crew studied 16 humpback whales and two fin whales during their week-long expedition.

They collected audio data and tissue samples from several kinds of whales such as killer, minke, humpback and fin whales.

Vivier got to use drones to capture the whales as part of a large-scale research project led by Ari Friedlaender of University of California, Santa Cruz.

COURTESY: FABIEN VIVIER

