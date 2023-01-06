HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii is competing in the Autonomous Challenge at the Consumer Electronics Show.

The UH AI Racing Tech team is one of nine teams from six countries representing 18 universities that will compete in the single elimination event on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Las Vegas.

The event will start at 8 a.m. Hawaii time and be broadcasted live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Indy Autonomous Challenge website.

According to UH, passes will be attempted at increasing speeds until one or both cars are unable to successfully complete a pass.

UH AI Racing Tech Team Principal Gary Passon said he’s looking forward to improvement.

Passon also added, “These aren’t things that you go to Best Buy and buy. This is the stuff that nobody has done before so that’s really what the prize is for us—having the opportunity to do that and as well as getting recognized for doing that.”