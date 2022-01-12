UH offers 50% basketball game ticket discount for HIDOE staff to say thank you

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii is offering all Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) staff a 50% off discount for a ticket to a Rainbow Warrior Basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 15.

This discount comes as a thank you to educators for keeping Hawaii’s keiki safe during this COVID pandemic.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In order to redeem the ticket discount, a HIDOE staff account will be required. Click here for the ticket discount link.

Additionally, the 2022 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year, Whitney Aragaki, will be honored at Saturday’s event.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Those who would like to support can attend the game between the Rainbow Warriors and UC San Diego.