UH ocean observatory celebrates 10 years of seafloor data

Instrumentation on seafloor at ACO with Lu’ukai manipulator arms in view (Courtesy: ACO, Luukai/ UH)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaiʻi’s ALOHA Cabled Observatory celebrated 10 years with a cruise that was live streamed.

The cruise was on June 6.

It is the world’s deepest cabled observatory which collects dad from the sea floor.

Researchers and students in the Research Experience for Undergraduates watched the live stream from the UH remotely operated vehicle Luʻukai.

“Creating a continuous 10-year data set of temperature, salinity, velocity, acoustics/ocean sound-which are all ‘essential ocean variables’ as defined by the Global Ocean Observing System-is quite a feat,” said Bruce Howe, SOEST professor of Ocean and Resources Engineering, who co-leads ACO. “This accomplishment required vision on the part of the founders, dedicated hard work of many researchers and engineers, and commitment from UH and funding agencies.”