HONOLULU (KHON2) — University of Hawaii at Manoa will need to add more than 3,000 parking stalls next year if they want to expand Ching Athletic Complex. That’s according to a study commissioned by the university. Area residents are eager to hear from UH on how it plans to ease parking and traffic concerns.

The UH Board of Regents approved the university’s $30 million plan to expand the Ching Complex next year to hold up to 17,000 fans. UH said it could lose Division One or FBS status if it cannot attract at least 15,000 fans each game.

The Environmental Impact Statement pointed out, “Based on the average parking rate from previous athletic events held… UHM would need to provide approximately 6,800 parking stalls.”

The Environmental Impact Statement pointed out that there are about 5,000 parking stalls on the entire campus, but only 3,500 are available to the public.

The study also said “A designated off-site location with shuttle service to the project site will be needed.” Area residents are concerned and are eager for the UH to share its plan.

“This expansion really comes forward, it’s more on people’s minds because of the size of what it’s looking like,” said Kama Hopkins, chairman of the Manoa Neighborhood Board.

The councilmember for the area is counting on UH to address the residents’ concerns. And ideas are already being thrown around.

“They are looking at other sites where parking could be accommodated such as the Japanese Cultural Center and also maybe up at the upper campus of the University of Hawaii,” said Councilmember Calvin Say.

He added that additional Honolulu Police Department officers will likely be needed during game days to keep traffic moving.

“If there is a back up on, let’s say Dole Street, headed towards University Avenue as far as coming out of the football game. Or the other issue will be as they come out from the lower campus side, will the police officers be there to direct traffic to Beretania Street?” Say said.

A UH spokesman sent a statement that said, “UH is working on plans to address parking for an expanded Ching Athletic Complex that will be shared with the community as soon as they’re ready.” He added that UH is gathering data from this season to help with the planning process.