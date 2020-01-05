UH native Hawaiian play goes to New York City

The University of Hawaii at Manoa play`Au ` a `Ia: Holding On will perform in New York City. This play is mostly in Hawaiian.

The students were invited to perform in the Reflections of Native Voices Native Theater Festival.

The students will perform January 7 to 12 at the New York Theater Workshop on the lower east side. According to the New York Theater Workshop website, it says the festival consists of one week of performances, music, theater and cultural exchanges plus one week of staged readings of Native Directors.

There will be 35 cast members, four kumu, and four production technicians from the University of Hawaii.

This is the first time in UH’s history that a production has been selected to perform off-Broadway.

The play debuted at Kennedy Theatre in September 2019 and is performed predominantly in Hawaiian.

The play captures pivotal moments in Hawaiʻi’s history from the perspective of four haumana (students).

While researching a project for class, they embark on a journey that throws them into a collection of 19th century Hawaiian language archival materials. Hawaiian oli (chant), mele (songs) and hula transport audiences through time.

Playwright and UH Manoa professor Hailioua Baker is the director of the production that features both Hawaiian music and hula.

Generous donations helped cover the $100,000 price tag for the cast and crew’s airfare, cargo transport and accommodations.

Hawaiian Airlines donated 20 round-trip tickets and discounted fares for the remaining cast and crew.