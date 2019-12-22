UH medical students build playground for homeless keiki in Kakaako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students from the University of Hawaii John A Burns School of Medicine built a wooden playground for homeless keiki in Kakaako.

The students gift-wrapped the entire playground and entered their gift delivery to the Ellen Degeneres

and Scotch Brand Most Gifted Wrapper Contest.

The students are part of the Homeless Outreach and Medical Education with the acronym HOME.

The HOME program gives medical services through a mobile clinics at nine shelter locations, several days a week.