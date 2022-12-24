HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas time is here, and our community has many ways that we can reach out to those around us.

One such opportunity is helping with the JABSOM’s Hawai’i H.O.M.E. project. So, the University of Hawai’i medical students did just that.

They packed up bags with food and necessitates to pass out to houseless individuals and groups living around Honolulu.

Today, Dec. 24, the students went to Kakaʻako, Iwilei, Chinatown and Makiki to pass out supplies and holiday cheer to those living on the streets of our city.

University of Hawai’i medical students work with JABSOM’S Hawai’i H.O.M.E. project to to prep bags of food and necessities to the houseless on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/JABSOM’S Hawai’i H.O.M.E. project)

University of Hawai’i medical students work with JABSOM’S Hawai’i H.O.M.E. project to pass out food and necessities to the houseless on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/JABSOM’S Hawai’i H.O.M.E. project)

According to Hawai’i H.O.M.E. project, their mission “is to improve quality and access to health care for individuals in Hawaii experiencing houselessness, while increasing student and physician awareness and understanding of the houseless and their healthcare needs.”

With this program, medical students have a unique opportunity to meet people where they are and gain greater insight into how houseless live and what they experience in that environment.