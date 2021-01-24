UH Maui College becomes net-zero

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — UH Maui College uses less fossil fuel now. In a goal to become net-zero, the school has more than 3,300 photovoltaic (PV) modules installed that give 1.58 MW of power.

Net-zero means it makes as much energy as it uses.

The university is also able to store battery power for future use.

Leeward Community College on Oahu was the first UH campus to be net-zero in July 2020.

Windward Community College reduced its carbon footprint by 70% in September 2020.

Honolulu CC, Kapi’olani CC and Kaua’i CC are also on track to reduce their carbon footprints.

Hawaiʻi became the first state in the nation to commit to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2045.

In 2015, UH and the Hawaiʻi Legislature established a collective goal for the university system to be “net-zero” by January 1, 2035, meaning the system would produce as much renewable energy as it consumes across its 10 campuses.