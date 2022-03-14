HONOLULU (KHON2) — An in-person graduation will be held for Spring 2022 graduates at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Commencement ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.
Graduates from 2020 and 2021 can also participate.
Each graduate may have four guests.
Friday, May 13, 2022 – 5 p.m.
- College of Social Science
- College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources
- School of Ocean & Earth Science & Technology
- William S. Richardson School of Law
Saturday, May 14, 2022 – 9 a.m.
- College of Arts, Languages & Letters
- College of Natural Sciences
- Hawai’inuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge
- Interdisciplinary Studies
- John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing
- School of Architecture
- Thompson School of Social Work and Public Health
Saturday, May 14, 2022 – 3:30 p.m.
- College of Education
- College of Engineering
- Shidler College of Business, with School of Travel Industry Management
Registration is scheduled to open March 15. The deadline to register is May 1.