HONOLULU (KHON2) — An in-person graduation will be held for Spring 2022 graduates at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Commencement ceremonies will be held on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14.

Graduates from 2020 and 2021 can also participate.

Each graduate may have four guests.

Friday, May 13, 2022 – 5 p.m.

College of Social Science

College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources

School of Ocean & Earth Science & Technology

William S. Richardson School of Law

Saturday, May 14, 2022 – 9 a.m.

College of Arts, Languages & Letters

College of Natural Sciences

Hawai’inuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge

Interdisciplinary Studies

John A. Burns School of Medicine

Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing

School of Architecture

Thompson School of Social Work and Public Health

Saturday, May 14, 2022 – 3:30 p.m.

College of Education

College of Engineering

Shidler College of Business, with School of Travel Industry Management

Registration is scheduled to open March 15. The deadline to register is May 1.