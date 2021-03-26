UH Mānoa to demolish Snyder Hall in May

File – Construction barriers around Snyder Hall at University of Hawaii at Mānoa, Hawaii, March 26, 2021. (University of Hawaii at Mānoa photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Mānoa (UHM) announced on Friday, March 26, that Snyder Hall is scheduled to be demolished in May, 2021.

The project will mark the start of Phase 2 of the UHM Mini Master Plan.

Former occupants of Snyder Hall have been relocated to the Life Sciences building, which was completed in July, 2020, and marked the completion of Phase 1 of the plan.

Construction barriers were placed around Snyder Hall in March, 2021, while crews replace it with temporary landscaping and prepare to demolish the building.

UHM is requesting state funding for a new building on site that accommodates flexible learning and office spaces to support modern methods of collaboration, online delivery and advising.