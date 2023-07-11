HONOLULU (KHON2) – With over a month to go until the University of Hawaii football team’s season kicks off, preparations are underway to accommodate the first home game on Sept. 1.

The University of Hawaii at Manoa is planning a campus closure to manage the anticipated influx of spectators.

On any typical summer weekday at 5 o’clock in the afternoon, the lower campus parking garage at the University of Hawaii would be nearly empty.

However, on the day of the first football game, scheduled for Sept. 1 at 5 p.m., as many as 15,000 fans are expected to descend upon the parking garage. This has prompted the university to announce the campus closure effective that day.

In a statement released to staff and students, the university is asking professors to hold lessons online or reschedule them on the game day. The parking structure will be closed to pass holders and visitors, and employees are asked to telework.

The game against Stanford was scheduled years in advance, at a time when Aloha Stadium was expected to be the home field for UH. However, this plan was abandoned after the state allowed Aloha Stadium to be condemned without constructing a new one. In its place, Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex Stadium was built on campus.

The rarity of a Friday game, set to be nationally televised on the CBS Sports Network, is being hailed by UH as a tremendous opportunity.

The majority of the students KHON2.com spoke with Tuesday expressed positive sentiments about the upcoming changes.

Madee Moran, a UH Manoa student, shared, “Honestly I’m not mad. I like that they’re asking professors to move online or reschedule. It’s kind of nice—it’s another day off.”

However, not everyone was enthusiastic. Curtis Eng, another UH Manoa student, stated, “I think it’s a little dumb, I don’t know how important the football team is that they have to close the entire campus.”

The university noted that about 75% of last year’s season tickets have been renewed, but individual and new season ticket sales have yet to begin.

Over the years, the athletic department has been making efforts to engage students in football games, and this could be a golden opportunity.

Moran added, “Definitely, they’re expecting a lot of people to be here, so yeah, if they’re going to make a big deal about it, I think I will.”

As of now, construction continues on Ching Stadium, particularly on expanding both end zones to reach the 15,000 capacity goal by Sept. 1.