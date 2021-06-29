UH Mānoa students provide learning experience to IHS keiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — UH Manoa students brought robots to the Institute for Human Services for the keiki.

It happened on Monday, June 28 on the school’s Be a Scientist day.

The children got to learn about robotics through STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics).

The Dash bots are controlled with a smartphone. They colored a picture of a dash bot, and drew their own robot.


After that they programmed the robots to perform complex maneuvers.

The UH students plan to do two more “Be a Scientist” days in July 2021.

