UH Mānoa students provide learning experience to IHS keiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — UH Manoa students brought robots to the Institute for Human Services for the keiki.

It happened on Monday, June 28 on the school’s Be a Scientist day.

The children got to learn about robotics through STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics).

The Dash bots are controlled with a smartphone. They colored a picture of a dash bot, and drew their own robot.



After that they programmed the robots to perform complex maneuvers.

The UH students plan to do two more “Be a Scientist” days in July 2021.