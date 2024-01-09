HONOLULU (KHON2) — A report done by a 2021 BBC article showed esports is still a largely male dominated industry, with no female esports players in the world’s top 300 earners and only a small fraction of the millions being won in competitions around the world, goes to women.

This inequity is something the students at the University of Hawaii at Manoa are trying to change.

“Women of UHE has really changed the tenor of our program,” said UH Esports Program Director Nyle Sky Kauweloa. “Having women at the forefront of their own initiative has been incredibly inviting for other marginalized genders to come into our space itself. I think that’s really important because this is a space for the entire student body of UH. We want folks that identify inclusively to come into UH Esports and to understand that not only do they have a place to hang out, game and socialize, but they have a location to create.”

An organization was founded within the UH Manoa esports program called Women of UH Esports by UH Esports Player Coordinator Madeline Gilbert in 2022.

According to Gilbert, the main goal of UHE is to support women and all marginalized genders in esports, making sure that they have equal opportunities to play and potentially earn a future career in the gaming industry.

“Creating this space, we are able to encourage more women to come out and play or feel safer in that kind of environment,” said Gilbert. “Also, make sure things are equal, that they have equal opportunities to get a potential job in esports.”

The organization gained dozens of members and established Women of UHE ‘Valorant’ teams as part of the UH Esports program.

The UH Esports program features one of the larger cohorts of women in collegiate esports in the nation.

“All the girls are really, really lovely,” said Walker Nissen. “It has been a wonderful team experience, a wonderful coaching experience. I could not have been more happy with the way that it’s gone. I think it’s a really well built program,” said Paris Walker Nissen, a sophomore sociology major who is part of Women in UHE.

Gilbert said that they have also established connections with other marginalized gender groups in Hawaii and across the world.

“If you join, there is a community here for you,” Gilbert said. “There are a lot of really friendly people. We keep a kind environment going around and so you’ll make friends, you’ll find people that you like.”

For more about Women of UHE, visit the organization’s Discord page.